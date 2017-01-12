Supporters decry 'reign of terror' ag...

Supporters decry 'reign of terror' against Rick Burgess after daughter Brandi comes out as...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Friends and religious leaders are speaking out in support of "Rick & Bubba" radio show host Rick Burgess following waves of criticism over comments he made after his daughter announced she is bisexual. "I'm praying for my friend," Michael Carr, pastor, author and executive producer of "Woodlawn" tweeted over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,579 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC