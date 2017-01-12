Supporters decry 'reign of terror' against Rick Burgess after daughter Brandi comes out as...
Friends and religious leaders are speaking out in support of "Rick & Bubba" radio show host Rick Burgess following waves of criticism over comments he made after his daughter announced she is bisexual. "I'm praying for my friend," Michael Carr, pastor, author and executive producer of "Woodlawn" tweeted over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC