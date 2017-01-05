Sunday Morning Seminar addresses racism and civil rights in America...
The Presbyterian Church in Morristown 's Sunday Morning Seminar opens the season on January 8 , 2017, with the first of three sessions on racism and civil rights in America . Historian Richard Schwartz leads the first two sessions, starting with "But for Birmingham" when, in the spring of 1963, Birmingham, Alabama captured the nation's attention with a violent showdown over civil rights, one of the events leading to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
