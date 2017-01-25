Study says Birmingham is not family friendly
The downtown Birmingham skyline is seen from Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013. ORG XMIT: ALBIN ORG XMIT: ALA1310052238210406 Birmingham is one of the worst cities in the United States for families based on the crime rate, affordability of rentals and quality of schools, according to an analysis by Apartment List.
