South storm: Fender benders, food runs, disrupted inaugural

A winter storm striking the South disrupted a new governor's inauguration in North Carolina, coated roads with hazardous ice and snow in parts of Georgia and Alabama and triggered hundreds of fender benders in Tennessee. Road workers manning 12-hour shifts pre-treated roads after states of emergency were declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas - racing the storm as it closed in on a wide swath of the Southeast with a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.