Some lanes of I-65, I-20/59 to close for bridge repair work in Birmingham

Some lanes of I-65 and I-20/59 will close this week as crews work on the I-20/59 bridge in downtown Birmingham. A double right lane closure will take place on I-65 northbound between the I-59/20 Interchange and 16th Street North exit ramp for bridge demolition activities .

