Sewell: 'Irresponsible' to repeal Obamacare without replacement

22 hrs ago

Republicans would be "irresponsible" to repeal Obamacare without replacing it with their own health insurance access policy, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, said Friday. Sewell made the comments before the start of a forum she hosted on the future of the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham.

