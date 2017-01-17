See photos from Ringling Brothers' last show in Alabama before circus closes
After 146 years, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus performs its final shows this weekend in Birmingham. The final show will be sometime in May. Here are some photos of one of the final shows in Birmingham at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
