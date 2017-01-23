See inside the Pizitz as development nears completion

From the outside, the Pizitz building looks like it could be 1925, shiny and new but true to the era it was built. That's exactly what Bayer Properties was going for in its renovation of the iconic 1923 Birmingham building, now a mixed-use project with a massive food hall, office space and 143 apartments on top, according to Bayer Properties' Development Manager Tom Walker.

