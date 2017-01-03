Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump's reported ...

Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump's reported vaccine commission pick, has surprising Alabama ties

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surprised many when he told reporters he planned to work with President-elect Donald Trump on a commission to investigate vaccine safety , but the son of a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and nephew of President John F. Kennedy also has surprising Alabama ties. Kennedy told AL.com in 2015 he spent almost a year living in Alabama in the late 1970s while writing a book on U.S. Circuit Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr., the judge whose rulings on civil rights cases are credited with helping to end segregation in the South.

