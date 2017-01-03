Robert Kennedy Jr., Trump's reported vaccine commission pick, has surprising Alabama ties

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surprised many when he told reporters he planned to work with President-elect Donald Trump on a commission to investigate vaccine safety , but the son of a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and nephew of President John F. Kennedy also has surprising Alabama ties. Kennedy told AL.com in 2015 he spent almost a year living in Alabama in the late 1970s while writing a book on U.S. Circuit Judge Frank M. Johnson Jr., the judge whose rulings on civil rights cases are credited with helping to end segregation in the South.

