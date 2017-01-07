Road conditions likely wona t improve...

Road conditions likely wona t improve before noon Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Trussville Tribune

Following a gulf system that dumped precipitation into an arctic air mass through Friday into early Saturday morning, travel problems abound. In Trussville, road crews worked throughout the night to put sand on major thoroughfares, but motorists are still experiencing problems with icing on hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson 53 min TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Jan 1 Susie 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC