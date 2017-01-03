Randall Woodfin: Why I'm running for ...

Randall Woodfin: Why I'm running for mayor of Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The shock has finally sunk in. Just a few days from now, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 42 min Fcvk tRump 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Mon US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Sun Susie 1
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC