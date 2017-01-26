Racially tinged battle over minimum wage intensifies in Alabama
Dozens gathered Thursday, April 14, 2016, to protest low wages and demand a $15 an hour minimum wage. The group protested at the McDonald's at Five Points West in Birmingham, Ala., before moving around to four different fast food restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Sat
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC