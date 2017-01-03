Quiffs, rhinestones and white jackets...

Quiffs, rhinestones and white jackets as UK city hosts Europe's biggest Elvis contest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Combing my quiff into place, I did my best Elvis sneer. "I'm in love, hmmm, I'm all shook up, uh-huh-huha Er, no I'm not queuing for the loo," I apologised to a waiting lady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Sat Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Jan 1 Susie 1
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC