Publix to open new store in southwest Birmingham
The city of Birmingham will be home to a new Publix grocery store along Shannon Wenonah Road, strategically placed to service southwest Birmingham and the Ross Bridge development in Hoover. Mayor William Bell and Councilman Jay Roberson made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
