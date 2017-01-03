Press Releases: The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces ...
The Department of State awarded B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama the construction contract for the new U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. The nine-acre new Embassy site is located in an emerging commercial sector of Ankara and is approximately three miles from the existing Embassy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC