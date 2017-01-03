Police: Man killed at Birmingham apartment complex had been assaulting ex-girlfriend

Birmingham police say a man who was killed at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning had been assaulting his ex-girlfriend shortly before one of her acquaintances shot him. Officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Earline Circle at The Oaks Apartments in northeast Birmingham around 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 3. They found Randale Oden, a 34-year-old man, in the breezeway with a gunshot wound.

