Police: Birmingham man arrested for cashing forged check at Decatur bank
A Birmingham man was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument after cashing a forged check at a local bank, Decatur Detective Selby DeLeon said in a release. Michael Lynn Chandler, Jr., 36, 112 23rd Ave., Birmingham, was identified as the suspect after Redstone Federal Credit Union's fraud department notified Decatur police that a forged check had been cashed at the bank's Sixth Avenue location on Dec. 23, DeLeon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC