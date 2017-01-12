Park rangers could begin tours of Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in a few...
Within a few short months, uniformed rangers from the National Park Service could begin leading tours of Birmingham's Civil Rights landmarks, according to the mayor's office. It's also possible that the National Park Service will soon install a small interpretive kiosk or other temporary station for visitors in the Birmingham Civil Rights District while a management plan is being drafted, according to the Birmingham mayor's office.
