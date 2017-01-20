Organization donates 106 books to honor homicide victims
The Jefferson County Millennial Democrats gathered today to honor last year's homicide victims by donating books to the Birmingham Public Library. The group donated 106 children's books to honor the 104 people, and two unborn babies, who were victims of a homicide in 2016.
