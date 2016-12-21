O'Neal Industries Forms Integrated High Performance Metals Company
The newly formed company serves a broad range of customers in aerospace, fastener, medical, power generation, oil and gas, and semi-conductors among others. O'Neal Industries is pleased to announce the merger and operations integration of four affiliates: Aerodyne Alloys ; Plus Ten Stainless ; United Performance Metals ; and Vulcanium Metals International ; to form a high performance metals company, United Performance Metals .
