Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service
President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon.
President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon.
So the Park Service will now run downtown Birmingham. Makes perfect progressive sense. If the park entrance fees aren't to high I'm sure people from around the world will flock to see it.
