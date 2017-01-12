New surgical center a reality for Athens
After more than a year of delays, Athens-Limestone Hospital is pushing forward with a $25 million project to build a surgical center. Hospital officials said last week they will break ground Friday on the 75,000-square-foot, three-story building at U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane, east of Interstate 65. The State Health Planning and Development Agency issued a certificate of need for the project in September 2015, but the hospital took more than a year to file a signed construction contract to secure the approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC