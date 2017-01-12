New surgical center a reality for Athens

After more than a year of delays, Athens-Limestone Hospital is pushing forward with a $25 million project to build a surgical center. Hospital officials said last week they will break ground Friday on the 75,000-square-foot, three-story building at U.S. 72 and Lindsay Lane, east of Interstate 65. The State Health Planning and Development Agency issued a certificate of need for the project in September 2015, but the hospital took more than a year to file a signed construction contract to secure the approval.

