New Senior Pastor named at New Birth Baptist following death of Eddie Long
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia has named a new senior pastor following the death of Eddie Long earlier this month. He previously served as Senior Pastor and President of New Birth Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama.
