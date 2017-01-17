New downtown Birmingham hotel The Emp...

New downtown Birmingham hotel The Empire names executive chef for its two restaurants

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Empire, a new luxury hotel scheduled to open in March in downtown Birmingham, has named Haller Magee as the executive chef of its restaurant operations. Magee, formerly the head chef at Satterfield's Restaurant and at Sky Castle, will be in charge of the kitchens for both the hotel's main restaurant, The Yard, and its rooftop bar and eatery, Moon Shine.

