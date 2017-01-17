New downtown Birmingham hotel The Empire names executive chef for its two restaurants
The Empire, a new luxury hotel scheduled to open in March in downtown Birmingham, has named Haller Magee as the executive chef of its restaurant operations. Magee, formerly the head chef at Satterfield's Restaurant and at Sky Castle, will be in charge of the kitchens for both the hotel's main restaurant, The Yard, and its rooftop bar and eatery, Moon Shine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|20,772
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC