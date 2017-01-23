New Asian-inspired restaurant coming ...

New Asian-inspired restaurant coming to downtown Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

East West, a new Asian-American restaurant, is scheduled to open in Spring 2017 in the vacant space next to Pale Eddie's Pour House on Second Avenue North in Birmingham, Ala. A former partner in Chuck's Fish and Five restaurants plans to open a new Asian-inspired restaurant on Second Avenue North in downtown Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... 16 hr Thank God Obama i... 1
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Sun bob 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC