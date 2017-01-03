NASA is Ready to Test SLS's Biggest F...

NASA is Ready to Test SLS's Biggest Fuel Tank

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: I4U Future Technology News

Credits: NASA/MSFC/Emmett Given / Robert Bobo, left, and Mike Nichols talk beneath the 221-foot-tall Test Stand 4693, the largest of two new Space Launch System test stands at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Bobo manages SLS structural strength testing, and Nichols is lead test engineer for the SLS liquid hydrogen tank, which the stand will subject to the forces it must endure during launch and flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson Mon TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Jan 1 Susie 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC