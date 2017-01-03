Najee Harris lands in Alabama, will reportedly play for the Crimson Tide
Five-star running back Najee Harris was filmed deboarding a plane in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday by AL.com . He was joined by another Alabama signee and, per AL.com, will begin classes at the school in Tuscaloosa this week.
