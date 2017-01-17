Man who killed girlfriend, shot four of their children, pleads not guilty
A man charged in the death of his girlfriend and shooting several of his children pleaded not guilty on all charges today. Sedrick Norris is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of capital murder after police said he killed Coral Anita Wilson and shot four of their eight children with a rifle last year.
