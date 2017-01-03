Man who kidnapped son from Vestavia Hills in 2002 seeks release from prison
A man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his then-5-year-old son from the boy's mother in Vestavia Hills in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities is seeking early release. Bobby Hernandez took responsibility for his actions, has served about a year behind bars and should be freed, possibly under some other form of court supervision, defense attorney Ralph DeFranco said in a filing asking a judge to consider judicial release for the 54-year-old Hernandez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|10 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Mon
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Sun
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC