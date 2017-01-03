Man shot multiple times in Birmingham vaults motel counter asking for help
A man was shot twice on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, and ran to the Days Inn off of Arkadelphia Road for help. The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, ran into the Days Inn off of Arkadelphia Road saying he'd been shot.
