Man killed in New Year's Day Ensley crash was in stolen car, fleeing police; ID unknown

15 hrs ago

A man killed in a fiery New Year's Day car accident was in a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police shortly before the crash, police officials confirmed on Monday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue I in Ensley.

