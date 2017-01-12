Man charged with murder in December d...

Man charged with murder in December drug deal shooting death

9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A man shot to death in Birmingham last month died while he was trying to buy drugs, police said, and now a suspect is behind bars and charged in the slaying. Birmingham police on Thursday announced a murder warrant against 23-year-old Tyrone Stewart.

