Live updates: Many Alabama roadways remain icy, temps below freezing

10 hrs ago

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Alabama are advising residents to stay off the roadways Saturday morning due to ice-covered roadways. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and Birmingham police are discouraging from getting on the roadways on Saturday morning as many areas have patches of ice.

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at January 07 at 8:56PM CST

