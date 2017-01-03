Live updates: Many Alabama roadways remain icy, temps below freezing
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Alabama are advising residents to stay off the roadways Saturday morning due to ice-covered roadways. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and Birmingham police are discouraging from getting on the roadways on Saturday morning as many areas have patches of ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|51 min
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC