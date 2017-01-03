Little Donkey restaurant opening seco...

Little Donkey restaurant opening second Birmingham location, 3 more across the South

The original Little Donkey restaurant opened in April 2012 at 2821 Central Ave. in Homewood, Ala. Little Donkey, a Southern-influenced Mexican restaurant concept that started in Homewood four years ago, will open its second Birmingham-area location later this year along the U.S. 280 corridor.

