Lee Co. coroner released names of children killed in house fire

OPELIKA, AL A press conference was held Friday afternoon to discuss the three children who died in a mobile home fire in Opelika on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of South Long Street around 4:20 p.m. Opelika fire personnel rescued five children from the burning structure and EAMC EMS rushed them to East Alabama Medical Center.

