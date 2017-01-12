Lee Co. coroner released names of children killed in house fire
OPELIKA, AL A press conference was held Friday afternoon to discuss the three children who died in a mobile home fire in Opelika on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of South Long Street around 4:20 p.m. Opelika fire personnel rescued five children from the burning structure and EAMC EMS rushed them to East Alabama Medical Center.
