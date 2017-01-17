Lawmen probe possible link between threat at Levite Jewish Community Center and dozens of others
Authorities said they are trying to determine whether a bomb threat at the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham Wednesday is linked to similar threats throughout the U.S. Birmingham police and other lawmen responded late Wednesday morning to the facility on Montclair Road in the eastern part of the city. The building, including the daycare, was evacuated and parents were asked to pick up their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC