Jefferson County grand jury indicts 2 men in separate Birmingham killings
Lee Patrick Harris, left, and Jarrod Hill, right, were indicted in separate 2016 Birmingham homicides. The indictments against Lee Patrick Harris and Jarrod Hill were issued Jan. 13, and made public Tuesday.
