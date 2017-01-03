JeffCo road crews prepare for possible wintry weather
Jefferson County officials will be watching the weather forecast very carefully. The county was caught off guard by a snow and ice storm in 2014 when snow started coming down and created gridlock in downtown Birmingham.
