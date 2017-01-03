Gunfire erupts during dispute between 2 truck drivers on icy I-20; 1 hospitalized
The shooting happened about noon on I-20 westbound in the Brompton area, said St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff's Billy Murray. Few details were available, but Murray said the incident began as a verbal argument between the two men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|16 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC