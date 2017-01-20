Friday biz wrap: toy store closing, 2...

Friday biz wrap: toy store closing, 20th Street growth

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

These four buildings on 20th Street, pictured on Jan. 12, 2017, will make up the development that will house CoreLinQ's headquarters along with other tech companies. Harsha Hatti, owner of CoreLinQ, is working with Joseph McClure to redevelop 212, 214, 216, and 218 20th Streets to a building to house his company's headquarters and many others in downtown Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Fri Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC