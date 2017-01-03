Former Iron Tribe Fitness controller ...

Former Iron Tribe Fitness controller arrested for defrauding company

Read more: Alabama Live

The former controller for a Birmingham-based Iron Tribe Fitness center was arrested Monday on charges she defrauded the company and a Leeds retail clothing store out of more than $100,000, federal authorities announced. Rebecca Frith, also known as Rebecca Wilson, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Birmingham on Dec. 28 on 20 counts of wire fraud between April 2014 and June 2016 while she was controller at Iron Tribe Fitness, according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance and FBI Special Agent in Charge Roger C. Stanton.

