Former Fox 6 reporter hired as Birmingham transit spokesperson
Former Birmingham television reporter Ronda Robinson has been hired as the director of communication for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit agency announced today. Robinson was best known to Birmingham TV viewers as the host of Fox 6's "On Your Side" reporter, who worked with the Call for Action team of volunteers to help consumers resolve disputes with businesses and companies.
