Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weat...

Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weather alerts for the area

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Trussville Tribune

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Chilton, Blount, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties until 11:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, at 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. One to two inches of rain is possible in a short period of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... 19 min Lou Reed 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 33 min Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) 10 hr US Citizen 45
Apartment locators vestavia Sun Susie 1
Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN Dec 27 Ramae 1
Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park Dec 26 Sirens fultondale 1
Tough Nickle Boutique Dec 21 Reality 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,112

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC