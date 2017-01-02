Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weather alerts for the area
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Chilton, Blount, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties until 11:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, at 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. One to two inches of rain is possible in a short period of time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|19 min
|Lou Reed
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|10 hr
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Sun
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC