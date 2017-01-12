Filmmaker from Tupelo finding success...

Filmmaker from Tupelo finding success on the small screen

When Tupelo native Tina Mabry decided to go to Hollywood more than 15 years ago, her goal was to tell stories she believed in. A writer, director and producer, she focused on feature films at the beginning of her career, but, lately, she's found success on the small screen.

