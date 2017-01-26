DUI suspect charged after falsely cla...

DUI suspect charged after falsely claiming Birmingham police officer raped her during arrest

A 46-year-old woman claimed she was raped by a Birmingham police officer during her DUI arrest, and today that woman is behind bars for making a false statement. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, West Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident in the 6000 block of Ivy Street.

