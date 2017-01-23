Donald Trump is Larry Langford, Richard Scrushy and Mike Hubbard rolled into one
It wasn't that long ago in Hollywood that casting a generic American president was as easy as flipping through a binder full of square-jawed, clean-shaven, tall American men. If you wanted a Jack Kennedy type, you'd find someone youthful, natural hair color but with a bit of gray around the temples -- the Dad President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC