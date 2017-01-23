Donald Trump is Larry Langford, Richa...

Donald Trump is Larry Langford, Richard Scrushy and Mike Hubbard rolled into one

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

It wasn't that long ago in Hollywood that casting a generic American president was as easy as flipping through a binder full of square-jawed, clean-shaven, tall American men. If you wanted a Jack Kennedy type, you'd find someone youthful, natural hair color but with a bit of gray around the temples -- the Dad President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Sun bob 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC