DOJ charges CPA with embezzlement

2 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Federal prosecutors have charged Thomas Hinson Jr. with five counts of wire fraud for embezzling about $11 million from the scrap metal broker Strickland Trading Inc., based in Shoal Creek, Alabama. Hinson was chief financial officer of the company when he committed the theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

