DOJ charges CPA with embezzlement
Federal prosecutors have charged Thomas Hinson Jr. with five counts of wire fraud for embezzling about $11 million from the scrap metal broker Strickland Trading Inc., based in Shoal Creek, Alabama. Hinson was chief financial officer of the company when he committed the theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|melvin perez
|20,787
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|8 hr
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC