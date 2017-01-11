Community meeting to be held Thursday about new Lakeshore Parkway Publix
A proposed retail development anchored by a Publix grocery store for Shannon Wennonah Road and Lakeshore Parkway cleared it's next hurdle with passage from the Birmingham City Council's Budget and Finance Committee. Councilman Jay Roberson says the Publix will provide a grocery store for Southwest Birmingham.
