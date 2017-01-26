Commissioner urges lawmakers to support new Alabama prisons
Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn told a joint meeting of the Alabama House and Senate Judiciary committees today that conditions in prisons are declining and risks are growing. Dunn briefed the lawmakers on Gov. Robert Bentley's plan to build four new prisons with an $800 million bond issue and close most of the existing prisons.
