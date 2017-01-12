Church hosts MLK panel discussion of race relations
Alexis Jackson of UAB Health Systems will be one of the panelists for a discussion of race relations on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Vanguard Church in Birmingham. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Vanguard Church will host a racial reconciliation forum called "Race, the Election & the Gospel: A Way Forward," at the Purpose Center at Dannon, at 2324 5th Avenue North downtown Birmingham from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
