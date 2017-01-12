Church hosts MLK panel discussion of ...

Church hosts MLK panel discussion of race relations

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Alexis Jackson of UAB Health Systems will be one of the panelists for a discussion of race relations on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Vanguard Church in Birmingham. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Vanguard Church will host a racial reconciliation forum called "Race, the Election & the Gospel: A Way Forward," at the Purpose Center at Dannon, at 2324 5th Avenue North downtown Birmingham from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Fri Dr Wu 2
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
News Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting... Jan 5 slick willie expl... 22
brilee breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Jan 2 US Citizen 45
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC